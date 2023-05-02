UW Health expert says new COVID strain has symptoms similar to seasonal allergies

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's a new strain of coronavirus going around right now that has symptoms similar to seasonal allergies.
Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health Chief Quality Officer, said the new strain known as Arcturus seems to be a bit more contagious, but it isn't severe.
Pothof said the symptoms are largely the same as the previous Omicron strains. Those can range from more mild symptoms, like sneezing and itchy eyes to things like headache, fatigue, and sore throat.
Compared to old strains of the virus, Pothof said nothing new stands out that wasn't already there.
At one point, there was the thought that Pink Eye was more common with this strain, but Pothof said that's not necessarily the case.
Even when feeling allergy-like symptoms, Pothof encourages using a COVID-19 rapid test to make sure you don't have COVID.
He also says the best way to prevent getting this new strain is make sure you're up to date on your vaccinations.
"The easy thing to do is to forget that immunity goes away with time. So as we get farther out from folks having COVID-19, as we get farther out from folks thinking about getting booster shots, we increase the likelihood or the chance that someone who gets COVID could get really sick from it," Pothof said.
Pothof said right now, the new strain accounts for about 12% of new cases in the country.