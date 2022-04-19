UW Health, Meriter to allow more visitors with COVID-19 transmission dropping

MADISON (WKOW) -- UnityPoint Health-Meriter and UW Health are easing restrictions at their facilities as COVID-19 cases fall, now letting more visitors accompany patients into hospitals and clinics.
According to a news release from UnityPoint and UW Health, adult patients can bring two "support persons" to medical appointments. Siblings will be able to accompany pediatric patients at clinics.
Additionally, UW Health will allow two visitors age 16 or older in the emergency department. UnityPoint will continue to allow one.
“We’re glad to be able to welcome more visitors back into our hospitals and clinics,” UW Health chief quality officer Dr. Jeff Pothof said in the release. “We still have many processes in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but we hope patients feel the added support of more loved ones visiting and accompanying them to appointments.”
All visitors and patients will still be required to wear a medical-grade mask, and visitors will need to undergo a COVID-19 screening and get a visitor pass. UW Health and UnityPoint will continue to monitor COVID-19 community transmission rates and will "adjust visitor restrictions accordingly."
“We know these restrictions have been hard on loved ones, so we appreciate our patients’ and visitors’ understanding as we work to reduce the risk of transmission in these places of healing," UnityPoint Health-Meriter CEO and president Sue Erickson said in the release.