UW Health psychologist discusses adjusting to life without mask mandates

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wearing a mask has become a habit for most people during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the end of Dane County's mask mandate could be a relief for many who see this as a positive step in returning to normal.
UW Health psychologist Victoria Egizio tells 27 News that some may be excited to ditch the mask because they'll be able to communicate better.
"There's going to be some people who are saying, "I'm really happy not to have to have a mask anymore, I'm going to be able to communicate on the level I'd really like to be, and it won't be as confusing to understand what other people are communicating back to me," she said.
Egizio says masks may have been a security blanket for some, and may now be uneasy about not having the mask on.
She says it's okay to give yourself some time to adjust if you're not ready to take off the mask in certain situations.
"It's been about two years that we've been doing this and it does feel a little foreign at this point not to wear a mask," she said. "I think it is going to take some readjustment to going out in public not wearing a mask, and it's perfectly normal for it to feel weird."
Egizio recommends having a conversation with family members about masking expectations going forward.