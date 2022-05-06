UW Health psychologist provides insight on coping with COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- COVID-19 is often contracted after exposure to people we know, such as co-workers, friends and family.
This can complicate relationships with those people because we may get really sick, or miss out on something we were really looking forward to as a result.
To overcome that anger, Dr. Shilagh Mirgain, Health Psychologist at UW Health, recommends three things.
First, she says you should cool down so that you do not lash out at the person.
Next, she says you should channel that anger into an activity like artwork, exercise or a productive conversation.
Finally, she says you should focus your attention on things you can control.
"Think about how do you keep safe or maybe encourage your loved ones to stay safe. Maybe in a large crowd of people you choose to wear masks or leave it or maybe you're encouraging loved ones to get the COVID-19 vaccine. And lastly, just practice gratitude, focusing on what is still good in that relationship and the situation," said Mirgain.
Right now, Public Health Madison & Dane County reports cases of COVID-19 are on the rise. To help track the cases, health officials ask that people continue to report at-home test results to their public health website, and contact trace, even though it may be difficult to tell someone you got them sick.