UW Health to require COVID-19 booster for staff and providers

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health announced Wednesday that all staff, providers, students and volunteers will be required to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.
According to a news release from UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien, management expects a similarly strong response to the previous vaccine mandate, with roughly 96% of employees now vaccinated against COVID-19. The booster requirement goes into effect May 2.
UW Health chief quality officer Dr. Jeff Pothof said this mandate is a logical next step for the health system to take as recent data shows boosters reduces the likelihood of hospitalization or death from the virus.
“Our staff have been incredibly supportive of vaccination efforts in our system, our community and our state,” Pothof said in the release. “They see first-hand how important it is to get a booster as we deal with the omicron surge.”
UW Health will accept religious or medical exemptions to the vaccine. Anyone who does not file an exemption by May 2 may be subject to termination.
“After more than two years of this ever-changing pandemic, we know the importance of getting vaccinated and getting boosted,” Pothof said.