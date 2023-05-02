UW Health, UnityPoint Health — Meriter no longer requiring masks in most places

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health and UnityPoint Health — Meriter are moving to make masks "encouraged" rather than required in many of its facilities.
The hospital systems are now encouraging masks as most clinics and some spaces within hospitals. Masks are still required in locations deemed as "high risk" based on the patient population served.
“While this change reflects the improving public health environment around us, COVID-19 is still in all of our communities and everyone is encouraged to wear masks in clinical environments,” said Katelyn Harms, infection prevention manager at UnityPoint Health — Meriter.
So, you can expect to wear masks in areas like cancer treatment, transplant, and intensive care units because the patients there have compromised immune systems.
Specifically, the hospital systems encourage mask use at entrances, registration desks, cafeterias and some hallways.