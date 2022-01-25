UW-Madison student leaders urging heightened COVID-19 response, switch to hybrid learning

MADISON (WKOW) -- As students at UW-Madison head back to in-person instruction this spring, not all are happy about returning to the classroom.
"I'm scared, I'm nervous," said Adrian George, teaching assistant and co-president of the Teaching Assistant Association (TAA).
George and other student leaders say the university isn't doing enough to keep its students and staff safe from COVID-19. With omicron surging, they're worried about returning to the classroom.
"It's a scary and then also uncomfortable working environment," George said. "And we should not have to endure this hazardous working environment in higher education."
The TAA signed on to a letter issued by the Association of Students in Madison (ASM) on Tuesday urging university officials to take stronger action.
The letter calls for increased flexibility for student and staff instruction, expanded testing opportunities and accommodations for disabled and high-risk individuals.
"We're supposed to be having the administration work with faculty, staff and students to make decisions," ASM Chair Adrian Lampron said. "And that's not at all been the reality during COVID."
Lampron and other members of the ASM represent the UW-Madison student body and act as a student government organization on campus.
Lampron says student leaders have been repeatedly shut out of the decision-making process since the beginning of the pandemic.
"The university has been frustratingly unresponsive to the asks and desires of students, faculty and staff through our shared governance processes," Lampron said. "So we wanted to reiterate our concern and desire for more COVID safety."
Lampron's biggest push is for virtual options to be offered for all classes in a hybrid format, so students can choose whether or not they attend an in-person lecture.
"We also need to make sure that the university is granting accommodation requests to faculty and academic staff who have disabilities and have made requests for accommodations to keep them alive and safe," Lampron said.
The university issued a statement in response to the ASM letter saying:
We thank the Associated Students of Madison for their partnership and consistent advocacy for proven public health strategies such as testing, masking and vaccination throughout the pandemic.
We share their concern for the health of our campus and the surrounding community and continue to take thoughtful actions in support.
Each UW–Madison course section is taught in one of three modes: in-person, online or hybrid. Providing , simultaneous in-person and virtual instruction in a continual manner for the same course is a complex and challenging approach distinct from those three recognized modes of instruction. The university does not ask instructors to do this. We agree that flexibility is extremely important during this time of high COVID-19 caseloads.
We encourage instructors to provide flexibility for their students and to plan ahead for situations in which students may be unable to attend in-person class meetings. Because courses differ in their learning goals and activities, flexibilities will necessarily differ from course to course as well. For example, a recording may be appropriate flexibility for a lecture class but not for a discussion-based class or lab. We are asking instructors to clearly communicate with students about their plans for providing flexibility. If students have concerns they cannot resolve with their instructor, they should contact the chair of the department offering the course and/or the Dean of Students Office.
Lampron says the issue goes beyond the university's COVID-19 response, and is asking on more communication going forward.
"I think the students like everybody else in this pandemic have been struggling and just trying to make it through their day to day lives," Lampron said. "And the lack of clarity and sort of support that the university has provided to us has made it even more difficult at times."