'We're going to see fewer restaurants': The state of Wisconsin restaurants in 2022

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the past two years, Wisconsin's restaurants have been dealing with a slew of challenges -- from health orders limiting dining room capacity to skyrocketing supply costs and trouble finding enough workers.
As the second anniversary of the state's first COVID-19 case approaches, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association says the situation isn't getting much better.
"Our recovery is kind of going backwards," Susan Quam, the executive vice president for the WRA, said. "We're kind of in reverse right now, when it comes to recovery."
She said that's due to a few factors.
Just like many other businesses, restaurants are dealing with the worker shortage.
They're also facing supply chain issues.
"Our cod suppliers are telling our fish fry restaurants, 'We can't get cod for you because we can't get it into the country,'" Quam said. "In Madison, you have to have paper straws in order to comply with our plastic straw ordinance. You can't find paper straws right now."
And Quam said higher costs from rising inflation are straining restaurant budgets. She said prices in the industry are an average of 11% higher today than they were a year ago. For some products, that increase is as high as 50%.
The restaurant industry already operates with thin profit margins, so Quam said current conditions are decimating businesses' bottom lines.
"Our three to five percent profit margins are none at the moment for operators," she said. "So there's a lot of angst and struggle going on."
However, Quam said there are some bright spots.
She said the pandemic forced restaurant owners to innovate, and some of those changes -- like expanded outdoor dining options -- have been incredibly beneficial.
Despite that hope, she said everyone should prepare for restaurants to have a rough next few months.
"January, February, March and even into April is the toughest time for restaurants in Wisconsin," Quam said. "It's the winter months. People don't go out as much."
She said there is a glimmer of hope as we get further into spring and summer, but she doesn't think Wisconsin's restaurant industry will ever fully recover from the pandemic's devastation.
"I believe we're going to see fewer restaurants," she said. "What that's going to look like, I don't think anyone knows quite yet."