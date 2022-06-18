Wisconsin DHS comments on CDC's recommendation for children under 5 to receive COVID-19 vaccine

(WKOW) --The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) released a statement on The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendation for children as young as 6 months to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.
The DHS is in agreement with the CDC's recommendation.
The Wisconsin agency said once the CDC releases updated clinical guidance they will review their guidance accordingly, allowing providers to have the information to vaccinate those in the newly recommended age group.
According to the DHS, as of this month, over 123,000 children in Wisconsin 5 and older have completed their initial series, and the new recommendation will allow almost 295,000 additional Wisconsin children to receive and complete the vaccine series.
Karen Timberlake, DHS secretary-designee, said, "we strongly recommend that all children 6 months and older get vaccinated against COVID-19 to help protect them from the potentially severe consequences of COVID-19 and help reduce the risk of spreading the illness to others." And continued, "we urge everyone, including those who have already had COVID-19, to stay up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations by receiving all doses of your primary series and all boosters as recommended by the CDC. When more people in Wisconsin are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, more people are protected against severe health outcomes associated with COVID-19. This reduces strain on hospitals, slows the spread of disease, and saves lives.”