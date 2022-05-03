Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 antiviral prescriptions 'widely available'

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin health officials are assuring residents that antiviral medication to treat COVID-19 is now "widely available" across the state.
Oral antivirals, Pazlovid and Lagevrio, were given emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in December, but initially it was difficult to obtain the medications.
“When we first began receiving allocations of these medicines, the supply was very limited,” said Dr. Jonathan Meiman, a DHS Chief Medical Officer. “Today, we have a very good supply on hand in Wisconsin, and we urge symptomatic patients who may be at risk for severe disease to test as soon as possible and seek treatment if diagnosed with COVID-19.”
Since January, Wisconsin has amassed nearly 13,000 doses of Paxlovid and nearly 3,000 courses of Lagevrio. As of the end of April, only 23% of Paxlovid and 6% of Lagevrio courses have been used.
Meiman said the treatments are an important tool for those who are at high risk for severe illness, but don't replace the need for getting vaccinated against the virus.
In addition to the oral antiviral medication, two monoclonal antibody treatments are also available to treat COVID-19.
In order to get the medications, a prescription is needed — which a patient can get at their primary care provider or a test-to-treat site. With the prescription, the medication can be found at many community and retail pharmacies.