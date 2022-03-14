Wisconsin DHS kicks off "Thank You Tour" in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- State health officials are marking two years of the COVID-19 pandemic by recognizing people who've helped us get through the last 24 months.
The Department of Health Services announced the "Thank You Tour: Moving Forward Together" on Monday, and made its first stop at the vaccination site at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
"Those challenges that we've been through, that hard-won learning has built a great deal of knowledge for all of us of what works and what doesn't," said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. "It has built capacity across our state to respond ever more effectively, not just to whatever COVID brings us but through to the next public health challenge that may come our way."
Staff will hit the road from March until May, and they will visit places across the state like local health departments, clinics, COVID testing and vaccination sites, and schools.
"Wisconsin is truly in a better position today to respond not just to COVID-19, but to other challenges, because of people like you across the state who stepped up in so many ways to keep our community safe," said Timberlake.
DHS is also launching a new webpage that will allow Wisconsinites to post online notes of appreciation for people who supported our COVID-19 response.