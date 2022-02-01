Wisconsin DHS pushes for COVID-19 vaccination with Moderna vaccine now fully FDA-approved

MADISON (WKOW) — With the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, now also known as Spikevax, fully approved by the FDA for adults, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services urged Wisconsinites to complete their vaccine schedules.
The Moderna vaccine is the second COVID-19 shot to get full FDA approval, after Pfizer saw its treatment fully approved for people age 16 and up in August. DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake called on Wisconsinites to join the 3.7 million who have already gotten their shots.
“The FDA fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine last August for those 16 and older and now has done the same with the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older. These approvals are further confirmation that these vaccines are effective and safe,” Timberlake said in a news release.
All of the COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the US effectively work against serious illness, hospitalization and death, including with the delta and omicron variants.
“This is another important milestone and builds on evidence that the Moderna vaccine is safe and effective for everyone ages 18 and up. It’s more important than ever that everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated get vaccinated so we can keep ourselves, our kids, our friends, family, and neighbors safe," Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager Stephanie Schauer said in the release.
To find a vaccine location near you, click here or call 877-947-2211.