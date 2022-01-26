Wisconsin DHS stresses importance of COVID-19 test integrity

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the demand for COVID-19 tests remaining high due to the omicron variant, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reminded residents to search for trustworthy test sites.
“Testing remains a critical tool during this COVID-19 surge, and the quality and integrity of our testing activities across the state is critical to fighting this virus,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in a news release. “Anyone concerned about their experience is encouraged to contact DHS to ensure that testing sites are following federal and state requirements.”
DHS recommended checking reputable sources for tests, such as free community testing sites or availability at pharmacy or workplaces, as well as the free at-home tests the federal government has available.
With so many new testing sites opening up, you may encounter some operated by independent businesses. DHS recommends taking these steps to avoid predatory testing sites:
- Don’t pay cash. Most insurance will cover the cost of COVID-19 testing. Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) also cover COVID-19 testing. Ask a provider if they accept health insurance.
- Do not provide your personal information. Providers that ask for your Social Security number, passport, driver license, or other personal information may be involved in identity theft scams. However, providers may ask for your ID to verify your information if they are intending to bill insurance.
- Ask when and how you will get your results. Testing providers should tell you when you will receive results, or at least provide a range, such as 2-3 days. They should also explain how you will receive results, such as by email, mail, or phone.
- Ask about certification. The federal government assigns a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) number to approved COVID-19 testing facilities that perform rapid onsite testing. You can learn in advance whether a testing lab has a CLIA number by typing in the lab name. The lab name will pop up if they’ve been assigned a CLIA number.
- Confirm that results will be reported. Find out if the testing provider reports COVID-19 test results to state and federal agencies, which they are required to do.
- Buy FDA-authorized COVID-19 tests. Only purchase testing kits from reputable companies and be on the lookout for copycat company names with suspicious websites or spelling errors.
If you have a complaint to register about a COVID-19 test, such as missing results, fake tests or a dirty test site, contact the DHS Office of the Inspector General at 877-865-3432.