Wisconsin launches program to send residents free COVID-19 rapid tests

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin residents can now get COVID-19 tests sent to them through the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the Say Yes! COVID Test website is now live. The site allows individual households to order five rapid COVID-19 tests for free.
“It is critical for Wisconsinites to have access to a COVID-19 test when they need one, and this program delivers tests right to their door,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “We encourage all Wisconsin households to have COVID-19 self-tests on hand to protect themselves and those around them.”
But, DHS also wants to remind community members that there are several other ways to get COVID-19 tests:
- Buying them through pharmacies, retailers or online
- Using health insurance, Medicaid, Medicare plans to cover the cost of self-tests. DHS says private insurers and some Medicare plans cover eight rapid tests per member each month. BadgerCare Plus and most Wisconsin Medicaid programs can also get tests from Medicaid-enrolled pharmacies using their ForwardHealth ID card.
- Visit one of 500 free local community testing sites.
- Contact your health care provider.
DHS says it has also launched a program providing self tests for local and tribal health departments, schools and shelters to distribute.