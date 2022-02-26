Wisconsin updates COVID-19 mask, testing requirements for state employees

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's Division of Personnel Management has updated its COVID-19 mask and testing requirements for state employees, saying the new rules will be consistent with guidance from federal, state and local public health officials.
Starting March 1, many employees will not have to wear masks inside state facilities. However, employees who work at the Departments of Corrections, Health Services and Veteran's Affairs, who work in congregate care facilities must continue to wear masks until April 1.
The state's weekly COVID-19 testing program will run through March 12 and will be suspended on March 13.
The state said the changes were made in light of decreased levels of COVID-19, the dramatically decreased number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and the availability of COVID-19 tests. Additionally, more than 77% of Wisconsin state employees have completed their vaccination series, so their symptoms tend to be milder and there is a lower risk of hospitalization.
While there are some changes regarding masking and testing, the isolation/quarantine and vaccination requirements remain unchanged.
All state employees must continue to provide information on their vaccination status.
The state government encourages any unvaccinated state employees and state employees who have not received a booster to schedule a vaccine.
Additionally, government agencies will continue to provide KN95 or N95 masks to anyone who requests one.