Wisconsinites can now order 10 COVID-19 self-test kits each month

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is expanding a program where residents can order free COVID-19 tests.
Now, DHS says Wisconsin households can order two free at-home COVID-19 self-test kits per month. The tests are available to order through the Say Yes! COVID Test website.
Each kit includes five rapid antigen tests — so households can get 10 per month.
“It's important that we continue to provide equitable access to COVID-19 testing to stop the spread of this disease,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge. “Ordering test kits though the website is quick, easy, and free for any Wisconsin household, and you do not need health insurance to place an order.”
The program began in September, and over 1.6 million test hits have been ordered from all across the state.
DHS recommends you take a test if you're experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to the virus.
Some tests sent through the program have extended expiration dates from the FDA. If the test appears like it's expired, check the FDA's website to see if it has an updated expiration.