You'll still need a mask in these places even after Dane County's mandate expires

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- While Dane County's mask mandate is set to expire on March 1, it might not be a good idea to throw away those masks just yet. You might need a mask in many places even after the mandate expires.
Amelia Hetfield, Director of Customer Experience at Wisconsin Vision, says their business is just one of many that will still require masks after the mandate expires. They'll require them in exam rooms with doctors or technicians.
"We're a medical facility and a medical provider," Hetfield said. "And because of that, we have to be very careful about making sure that we're protecting both our employees, our team members and our patients."
Hetfield said it's not an easy decision to make for many businesses, but given the risks involved, it's the right decision for them at the moment.
"We have a strong geriatric population, older population that comes to see us for their eye care needs," Hetfield said. "We also have a lot of people who don't realize that a lot of ocular issues also have a lot of comorbidities with COVID."
Public Health Madison and Dane County Director Janel Heinrich says she expects to see many more businesses make similar decisions in the coming days.
"I think we shouldn't be surprised if there are businesses and different organizations that may continue to require masks in their setting," Heinrich said. "We know that masks are an effective strategy that helps reduce the risk of transmission. And I expect to see lots of folks may continue to wear them."
Masks will also still be required in many state and federally-run facilities along with health care facilities.
Where masks WILL be required after March 1:
- DMV
- State buildings and agencies
- UW Health Facilities
- SSM Health Facilities
- Group Health Cooperative Facilities
- UnityPoint Health Facilities
- Wisconsin Vision (in Exam rooms)
- Dane County Regional Airport
- Trains, busses, other forms of public transit
- Madison College (until 3/13)
Below is a list of places still reviewing their mask policies that are expected to make a decision soon:
- Madison Metropolitan School District
- DeForest School District
- Stoughton School District
- Middleton-Cross Plains School District
- Monona Grove School District
- Madison Public Libraries
- Food Fight Restaurants
- FPC Live Venues (Sylvee, Majestic Theater, Orpheum, High Noon Saloon)
- Overture Center
- UW-Madison
This is a developing story that will be updated.