Debris found during search and rescue efforts after Alaska helicopter crash, authorities say

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Dane County through 600 PM CDT... At 528 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cottage Grove, or near Monona, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Eastern Madison, Sun Prairie, McFarland, Monona, Marshall, Cottage Grove, Deerfield, Utica, and Deansville. This includes the following highways... Interstate 39/90/94 between mile markers 134 and 137. U.S. Highway 12 between mile markers 266 and 273. U.S. Highway 151 between mile markers 98 and 106. Interstate 39/90 between mile markers 138 and 154. Interstate 94 between mile markers 241 and 253. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH