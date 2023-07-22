 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Dane
County through 600 PM CDT...

At 528 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Cottage Grove, or near Monona, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Eastern Madison, Sun Prairie, McFarland, Monona, Marshall, Cottage
Grove, Deerfield, Utica, and Deansville.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 39/90/94 between mile markers 134 and 137.
U.S. Highway 12 between mile markers 266 and 273.
U.S. Highway 151 between mile markers 98 and 106.
Interstate 39/90 between mile markers 138 and 154.
Interstate 94 between mile markers 241 and 253.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Debris found during search and rescue efforts after Alaska helicopter crash, authorities say

  • 0
This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial view of a shallow lake where helicopter debris was found on Alaska's North Slope near Utqiagvik, Alaska.

 North Slope Borough/AP

(CNN) — Search and rescue crews found debris in a lake matching an overdue helicopter that was carrying three Alaska Department of Natural Resources employees who failed to check in, officials said.

The Division of Geological and Geophysical Survey employees were using a state-chartered helicopter on Thursday while conducting fieldwork in the vicinity of Utqiaġvik, Alaska, but had not checked as of Thursday night, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources said in a Facebook post Friday.

The department initiated a search and rescue effort on Friday and was informed helicopter debris matching the description of the overdue aircraft had been located in a lake.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced in a tweet on Friday it was investigating the crash of a Bell 206L-4 Helicopter near Utqiaġvik.

“At this time, we do not have any additional information to share. DNR is praying for our employees and the pilot, their families, and the DNR team. We are continuing to await updates from the search and rescue effort,” Alaska DNR said in a statement.

Utqiaġvik is the northernmost city in the United States, according to the city’s website.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Ashley R. Williams contributed to this report.