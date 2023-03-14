'Everyone was out to get him somehow': Academic speaks out on accused former UW student

MADISON (WKOW) -- An academic colleague who collaborated on a project with former UW-Madison graduate student Arvin Mathur said Mathur resented his colleagues -- even as a student -- before Mathur reportedly sent emails threatening to kill them.

"Everyone was out to get him somehow," the academic told 27 News.

The person spoke to 27 News on the condition of anonymity over fear of retaliation if their identity was revealed.

Mathur, 32, appeared before a magistrate in Michigan federal court Tuesday and was ordered to remain in custody until he's taken to Wisconsin.

Authorities say Mathur was arrested as he arrived at Detroit's international airport on a flight from Copenhagen.

Mathur is charged with transmitting threats to injure other persons. A criminal complaint filed in U.S. Court for Wisconsin's Western District states Mathur's communications threatened nine former colleagues, most of whom are or were affiliated with UW-Madison's Department of Anthropology.

Records show Mathur was a graduate student in the department until leaving the university in December 2021. Court records state he's a student at Globe Institute at the University of Copenhagen.

Court records show Mathur contacted the CIA and accused a former colleague of being a "Chinese operative," demanded former colleagues contact police and confess misdeeds, and in one case he threatened that if his demands were not met he would "show up and murder every single person you have ever been close to."

Records state Mathur threatened also to kill the children of former colleagues.

The academic said they worked on a single project with Mathur, who was a UW-Madison student at the time. They said Mathur pushed back against questioning by other project participants.

"He seemed like he was reacting in a way where he felt he was personally attacked," the academic said.

Despite Mathur only working with the person on a single project, the person said Mathur confided in them his resentment over his treatment at the school.

"He was talking about his experience in his grad program," the person told 27 News. "He seemed to have a lot of push back and he felt like a lot of people in his [anthropology] department didn't like him. He expressed that he felt out of place ... people seemed to have issues with him."

The person said Mathur even raised the possibility of discrimination as a South Asian student.

The academic said Mathur's sentiments ran contrary to the person's perception of UW-Madison as a "hub" for South Asians seeking university education.

The academic said they cut off communication with Mathur as he became increasingly more intense about his grievances and dissatisfaction.

UW-Madison records show while Mathur was a student, he was one of 31 awardees nationwide from more than 1,000 applicants for a National Science Foundation graduate research fellowship.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney said no date has been set yet for Mathur's appearance in federal court in Madison.