Ex-drug dealer hits Milwaukee streets to save lives after record overdoses

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - One Wisconsin man is on a mission to save lives after overdoses in Milwaukee reach record highs.
Pancho Mercado once used and sold drugs, which landed him in federal prison. Once he served his time, Mercado began serving others.
According to our Milwaukee affiliate, he's been taking to the streets and offering free Narcan - the opioid overdose reversal medication.
"I was part of the problem. That's why I'm out here trying to be part of the solution now," Mercado said.
Mercado is the founder of "Team Havoc", a nonprofit organization working to fight substance abuse. His associates say their clients have used that Narcan to save lives.