 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Wednesday
Afternoon...

.Very warm, windy and dry conditions are expected across south
central and southeast Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. This will
bring the possibility of critical fire weather conditions
occurring across the area.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR POSSIBLE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER
CONDITIONS FOR ALL OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from late Wednesday
morning through early Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette...Green Lake...Fond du Lac...
Sheboygan...Sauk...Columbia...Dodge...Washington...Ozaukee...
Iowa...Dane...Jefferson...Waukesha...Milwaukee...Lafayette...
Green...Rock...Walworth...Racine and Kenosha.

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 MPH gusting to 30 to 35 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Rising into the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.

&&

Experts recommend preparing your kids for summer early

Gundersen Health System.jpg

(WKOW) - With warm temperatures expected throughout the week - it's already starting to feel like summer. Education specialists say it's a great time to consider preparing your kids for their summer vacation.

Experts with Gundersen Health say you should make a plan with your kid if they are staying at home or going out by themselves - especially if it's their first time doing so. Wellness education specialist Christie Harris says it's important to teach children about what they might come across on their own.

"What do you do if there's severe weather that comes? What do you do if the power goes out? What happens if there's a strange car that circling around in the neighborhood or a stranger comes to the door?" Harris said.

The summer months can be stressful for parents and caregivers, so Harris says you should reach out for help if you're struggling.

"It just makes everyone's life a lot easier during the summer and you don't feel like you're carrying that weight of the world on your shoulder by yourself," Harris said.

She also recommends keeping your kids busy over the summer and making sure they get plenty of educational experiences.

Tags

Recommended for you