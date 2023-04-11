Experts recommend preparing your kids for summer early

(WKOW) - With warm temperatures expected throughout the week - it's already starting to feel like summer. Education specialists say it's a great time to consider preparing your kids for their summer vacation.
Experts with Gundersen Health say you should make a plan with your kid if they are staying at home or going out by themselves - especially if it's their first time doing so. Wellness education specialist Christie Harris says it's important to teach children about what they might come across on their own.
"What do you do if there's severe weather that comes? What do you do if the power goes out? What happens if there's a strange car that circling around in the neighborhood or a stranger comes to the door?" Harris said.
The summer months can be stressful for parents and caregivers, so Harris says you should reach out for help if you're struggling.
"It just makes everyone's life a lot easier during the summer and you don't feel like you're carrying that weight of the world on your shoulder by yourself," Harris said.
She also recommends keeping your kids busy over the summer and making sure they get plenty of educational experiences.