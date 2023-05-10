Explosion victim listed in good condition

MADISON (WKOW) -- A UW-Hospital official said the victim of an explosion that destroyed a townhome on Madison's west side is listed in good condition.

A 27 News reporter Tuesday spoke briefly with the hospitalized, 67-year old victim.

He was alert and communicative but declined comment on the specifics of his condition or what led up to Tuesday's blast at the unit in the 900-block of South Gammon Road.

The man's loved ones tell 27 News he's the survivor of a stroke in 2012.

Property records and Dane County Court Records show the man became the owner of the townhome in 2022 after his mother left it to him in her will. Records show he was previously renting the unit from his mother.

At various times previously, the man also listed the addresses of other nearby units as his home.

The available records noted no safety issues with the two bedroom, one-and-one-half-bath home.

An investigation continues into the cause of the explosion, but Madison fire officials said Wednesday evening the cause of the explosion was likely a "propane source" in the home's garage. Officials believe the explosion was unintentional.

21 people were displaced and four were hurt by the explosion.