12-year-old Madison girl starts her own non-profit to help out city's homeless population

MADISON (WKOW) — Audree Brunke is already beyond her years — at only 12 years old, she's already in high school and plans on graduating from MIT or Rice University at age 18.
But Brunke's ambitions don't stop there. Just recently, she launched her own non-profit: Happy Feet Madison.
Brunke says the goal of the business is to provide socks to as many homeless people in Madison as possible.
"A family friend, he was homeless before, and he said that like a big thing with the homeless is that they need clean socks," Brunke said. "So I thought, why not just do this? You know, how hard can it be?"
After getting the idea, Brunke approached her parents who helped her get through the legal hurdles to make it happen. Since, the 12-year-old has partnered with several Madison area-businesses and organizations to set up drop boxes and donation bins.
Brunke's parents said it was no surprise to see she wanted to do this.
"Audrey is pretty ambitious," Brunke's mom Rebecca Eastmead said. "She definitely is a natural go getter."
Brunke and her parents said a lot of people have been shocked to hear that someone so young is making such a big move.
"Everyone's been like, almost shocked," Brunke said. "And like surprised that I'm doing this at 12. Which, I mean, if someone told me that a 12-year-old kid that is in high school and also starting a nonprofit organization, I wouldn't believe that either."
So far, Brunke has collected more than 650 socks for the homeless through donations from partner organizations like Madison Top Company and drop boxes at places like the YMCA.
"We love working with nonprofits, and we do it often," Madison Top Company associate Megan Frank said. "But we really like working with nonprofits that have good people behind it. And she's not a greedy, money hungry person. She's a teenager wanting to make a difference."
Brunke says she's been overwhelmed by the positive response since the business launched. She's hoping that by providing the homeless population with a little bit of comfort, she can make a big difference.
"I want to give socks to like literally everyone in Madison, and you know, help them be more comfortable," Brunke said. "Because who doesn't want everyone to have just a basic level of comfort?"