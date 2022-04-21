Badger Honor Flight is worth the wait for veterans

MADISON (WKOW) — The Badger Honor Flight returned Thursday after being grounded for two years.
More than 90 veterans from the Korean War, Vietnam and Desert Storm were celebrated with a send-off ceremony before boarding their flight to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials and monuments made in their honor.
“I think this is the trip of a lifetime,” veteran Sam Lord said. “I don’t know if I’d ever make it and be able to participate today.”
Steve Bartlett, the Badger Honor Flight Communications Director said this group is especially deserving of this memorable experience because they’ve had to wait so long.
“We actually called the group of veterans that's flying now twice in the past three years and had to cancel twice,” Bartlett said. “So, it’s exciting that COVID is behind us and we’re moving forward. They’re going to have a great day.”
Veteran Tom Larson said today is about paying his respects to his fellow soldiers.
“I had several people that I served with that are on the Vietnam wall that I would like to find their names and remember them,” Larson said. “And thank them.”
Today was the 40th mission. Also today, the 3,500th veteran was able to take part in the Badger Honor Flight experience.
