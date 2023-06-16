Banner Ridge Farms thrives on family foundation

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Faith. Family. Farm. This is the foundation of John and LuAnn Shea’s business.
They said they learned decades ago the importance of building relationships, saying it's what has made their farms successful.
“Even if they're not family, all of our employees, we try to treat them like family,” John Shea said.
The Sheas started Shea Farms in Platteville in the 1970s. This is where they raised their children.
But in 2010, tragedy struck. The Sheas lost their son David to cancer. David was the farm’s main helper at the time.
“We didn't know what we were going to do when we lost Dave,” John said. “We were at a loss.”
TJ Roth, who was hired by David years before, stepped up in his absence.
“TJ just kept sticking around,” John said. “We couldn’t make him leave.”
In 2015, the Sheas asked Roth to be a partner and that’s when Shea Farms became Banner Ridge Farms. At that time, they were milking an impressive 250 to 300 cows. Today, that number has grown to 500. Banner Ridge Farms is unique because 95% of Wisconsin dairy farms are family owned.
“We’re really blessed to be where we are today and couldn't have done it without the hard working people here,” said Roth, whose wife Katie also works on the farm. “Our people are our number one asset.”
Katie Roth, who is an animal care specialist, says every team member brings a different expertise and ambition to the farm.
“When it started out with the Sheas, to their kids, and TJ and I coming in and our family now, we’re able to be successful because we do bring those different skill sets to the table,” she said.
There are nearly 20 staff members at the farm, and they say the family-first foundation has propelled their business to unimaginable growth. Their hard work was recently recognized.
Last year, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation honored TJ Roth and Banner Ridge Farms with a Sustainable Environment Award.