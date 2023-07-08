Ishnala Supper Club celebrates 70 years of tradition.

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Ishnala Supper Club owner Bob Prosser says he was at a crossroads more than 30 years ago: he could go back to working in corporate, or he could grow his young restaurant companies. He chose the latter and hasn’t looked back.
“I thought, you know what, I love this market. I wanted to stay in this area and I wanted to build my own business, build my own restaurant, and I loved the Hoffman House legacy,” Prosser said. “I wanted my family to be part of it. My son now partners with me, which is an awesome thing for us. My daughters have all worked the different restaurants. So it's all been a family situation.”
In 1973, Prosser began his foray into the restaurant business when he was 16 years old at the Hoffman House in Wausau. Now, 50 years later, he’s owned and operated more than a dozen properties.
Ishnala Supper Club is celebrating 70 years of tradition. It boasts breathtaking views, delectable dining and customer service that focuses on the supper club experience. Prosser believes this is why the restaurant maintains a high level of success.
“The atmosphere, the beauty, the view is incredible,” Prosser said. “One model we follow constantly is, it's not the number of people we serve. It’s the number of people we please and that's the key to it all.”