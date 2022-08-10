Time capsule discovered in wall of Madison church to be opened Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) -- While Madison's Zion Lutheran Church may be set for destruction in October, its history will live on. That's because while crews were salvaging what they could from the building, they discovered a time capsule in one of its walls that will soon be opened.
Chris Meyer, director of the nonprofit Sector67, said his team was working on salvaging what they could from the building, when one of his friends sent him an interesting Facebook post.
"Somebody had texted me a picture of a screenshot from Facebook, of somebody in the neighborhood that had mentioned that when they were a kid, they thought that they remembered someone putting a time capsule behind the date stone," Meyer said.
Curious and intrigued, Meyer and his crew decided to tear down the wall and remove the date stone to see for themselves. And sure enough, a hollow copper box welded shut more than 50 years ago was sitting inside.
"It is artfully created," Meyer said. "Somebody in 1968 soldered all these joints and made this out of solid copper. So today, this would not be a cheap endeavor to put together."
Local historian Ann Waidelich has lived in the area and studied its past for decades, and is very familiar with the church's past.
She says Zion Lutheran Church moved to its current location in 1919 — literally.
"They picked the church up physically and rolled it down to Linden Avenue, and set it up there," Waidelich said. "And the congregation worship there until the 1960s."
Waidelich says in 1967, when the church's congregation was getting bigger than the space could handle, the building was remodeled and completed in 1968 — the date on the church's date stone where the time capsule was found.
But other than that knowledge, Waidelich says, there's no record of a time capsule anywhere.
"I've looked around and there doesn't seem to be any mention of it," Waidelich said. "Either the cornerstone laying, or the fact that there's a time capsule behind the cornerstone."
For decades, the time capsule's contents have remained a mystery. But that's about to change.
Meyer and his team plan on opening the copper box on Thursday, outside of their business. They'll open it at 7:00 p.m. and invite anyone to attend to enjoy the old-fashioned "un-boxing."
"Just because it's being redeveloped doesn't mean it's a loss to the community," Meyer said. "It means it's got a new beginning, a new birth. This was the birth in 1968, and we're going to find out what happens now."