Wisconsin freediver that can hold his breath for more than 3 minutes pushes boundaries

BARABOO (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin freediver is trying to draw more attention to the extreme sport and is pushing boundaries in the process.
Freediving, unlike scuba diving, uses no underwater breathing equipment. Instead, divers have to rely solely on their own breath.
David Faber, AKA "DepthChaser" on TikTok, can hold his breath for more than three minutes while freediving. He says the experience is unlike anything else.
"The sensation of flying in dreams is exactly what freediving feels like," Faber said. "There's no other experience like it — it's very peaceful."
Faber got into freediving as a way to escape his past and find his inner peace. He has PTSD from an incident when he was 14-years-old.
"When I was almost strangled to death when I was 14, I had a lot of issues from it," Faber said. "As soon as you go below the surface, it's like everything is cleansed away. None of that stuff matters soon as you go into the water."
Faber says while it's fun, the sport can be dangerous if you're not experienced or go alone. Even Faber, a certified freediver, says he never dives alone.
In a dive at Devil's Lake State Park on Saturday, Faber brought along his friend and scuba diver, Ed Bieber. Bieber says he's sticking to scuba diving.
"What he's doing, he's going to the depths," Bieber said. "And if something happens and you're not prepared or you don't know what to do, you can die."
The two met on TikTok, where they both share content from their dives. Bieber is known by "Ed the Diver" on Tiktok.
The footage they capture is stunning, and they're frequently seen cleaning up fishing lures and other trash that may have been left on the lake floor.
Faber says it's about pushing boundaries, and he's even trying to take it a step further.
"I'm going to also be attempting ice freediving for the first time," Faber said. "Then after I train, I may or may not be going to be setting a national record."
Faber is also looking into teaching classes in freediving soon. He says if you're interested in getting into the sport, make sure you do your research and take a class before going on your first dive.