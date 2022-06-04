Fun Run returns to Lodi in time for National Trails Day

LODI (WKOW) -- The Lodi Marsh segment of the Ice Age Trail hosted a 6k fun run and hike Saturday in conjunction with National Trails Day.
The event marked a return for the Mammoth Fun Run, which had been on pause because of the pandemic.
As part of the family-friendly outing, people got to explore the trail, which offers some unique sights.
"Wherever you go in the state, you get a different experience of the Ice Age Trail," Patti Herman, a volunteer with the Ice Age Trail Lodi Valley Chapter, said. "Here we have the wonderful Gibraltar Rock, which is one of the gems of the Ice Age Trail. We have a new boardwalk we built on the Lodi Marsh just a month or two ago, so we've got some great things here."
The event was part of National Trails Day, when millions of hikers, bikers and others come together across the country to advocate for and clean up public lands and trails.