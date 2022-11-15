Gen C: The lasting impacts of pandemic on younger generation

MADISON (WKOW) — Some of the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are coming to light in pediatricians' offices and schools. And could be reshaping a generation.
The COVID Generation, also known as Gen C, has been defined as children born from 2016 to the mid-2030s. Researchers included that wide-reaching timespan because they say the changes we're seeing aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
From delays in speech to delays in motor function, doctors say most families with younger children are seeing some impact due to a lack of socialization.
"Even families who have kids who aren't otherwise at risk for delays, you know, may have seen some differences related to differences in participating in social environments," said Dr. Maria Stanley from the Waisman Center on the UW-Madison campus.
