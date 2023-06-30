HY CITE'S HUNGER FREE SUMMER
Presented by WKOW to benefit Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin has teamed up to create a Hunger-Free Summer.
Hunger doesn't take a summer vacation. There are thousands of children in Southern Wisconsin who don't know where their next meal will come from. But throughout the school year many children are in programs that provide free meals. But what happens during the summer? That's where Hy Cite Enterprises, WKOW and Second Harvest Foodbank come in. We're hosting HY CITE'S HUNGER FREE SUMMER, a donation drive to help raise money so Second Harvest Foodbank can stay stocked this summer.
You can help. Click here to make a donation.
Just $10 provides up to $25 meals!
**Hy Cite Enterprises will match the first $50,000 as part of their Hy Cite Gives Back Program!