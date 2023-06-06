Isolated showers and storms possible on a cooler Tuesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A few showers and storms may pop up through your Tuesday as temperatures only climb into the upper 70s.
The best chance for rain, especially thunderstorms, will stay to our southwest through Tuesday, but everyone has a chance to see at least a little rain today. We'll still see a good amount of cloud cover and haze in the sky as we warm into the upper 70s this afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the 50s overnight.
We'll stay in the 70s through Thursday with a lot of sunshine expected through the rest of the week. We'll warm back into the 80s by Friday as clouds increase ahead of bigger and better rain chances this weekend. Rain chances will return late Friday night before fizzling out on Sunday, when temperatures dip back into the 70s.