James Madison Park pier returns for first time since 2018

  • Updated

MADISON (WKOW) — After a several year hiatus, reconstruction of the pier at Madison James Park is finished, Madison Parks announced Wednesday

The pier was damaged and removed after major flooding in the summer of 2018. 

According to parks staff, its immediate replacement was delayed by FEMA regulations and approvals. 

But park staff was eventually able to rebuild the pier and return it to Lake Mendota's shoreline.  

The city of Madison calls the pier a "perfect place to launch your kayak, fish or just enjoy the sunset." 

