La Crosse Police: Body of Hamud Faal recovered from Mississippi River

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police said Thursday night that the body of a man missing for nearly a month was recovered earlier today from the Mississippi River.
Police said in a statement that around 4 p.m., members of the La Crosse Fire Department found Hamud Faal's body in about 25 feet of water near the Division St. Landing.
The fire department had been conducting an ongoing search to locate the Sun Prairie grad since he was reported missing last month. They were searching an area of the river on Thursday from 500 Front Street South to the 7th Street Boat Landing according to police.
Faal was last seen on Sunday morning February 20 at 3:37 a.m. walking alone southbound on Front Street just north of Jay Street.
The investigation is continuing and the department said they are awaiting results of an autopsy for an official cause of death.