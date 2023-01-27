Beloit Memorial Hospital treating patients from I-39/90 crash

UPDATE: Beloit Memorial Hospital is treating patients from a crash on I-39/90.
Hospital officials told 27 News' Rockford affiliate that 25 patients from the crash are in their care. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.
The first patient arrived around 1:40 p.m., an hour after the crash happened.
The hospital is not sure if more patients will arrive, but they are on standby in case.
BELOIT (WKOW) — All lanes of I-39/90 are closed near Beloit because of a crash Friday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 181, and the Wisconsin State Patrol is responding. State Patrol told 27 News "up to 50 cars are involved."
The Wisconsin State Patrol, in a news release, said one person was injured.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office on Facebook asked drivers to avoid the area. The office said its personnel are "currently handling several multiple-vehicle accidents and subsequent pileups."
The State Patrol said they believe snow, ice and whiteout conditions were a factor in the initial crash.
The stretch of I-39/90 is closed from County Road S to WIS 11 West / Avalon Road, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. It's about a seven-mile-long closure.
For detours, drivers traveling north should get off at exit 183 then go south to HWY BT, west to HWY G, north to HWY 11 then east back to I-39/90.
For southbound drivers, Exit at HWY 11, go west to HWY G, South to HWY S then north back to I-39/90.
State patrol and other law enforcement agencies are assisting cars involved, investigating the crash and working to clear the road.
Don Driscoll, with Beloit Transit, confirmed to 27 News that they are sending a bus to help assist in the crash.
WisDOT 511 cameras are showing severe backups.
This is a developing story that will be updated.