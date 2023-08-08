Man accused of filming people in the bathrooms at CrossFit Games

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Tennessee man accused of filming people in the bathrooms during the CrossFit Games is in the Dane County Jail.
Court records show Thai Tran, 44, is charged with possessing an intimate representation without consent.
Dane County Sheriff's Office detectives claim Tran filmed men in the bathrooms at the Alliant Energy Center this past weekend.
According to the criminal complaint, a victim showed investigators a video of another man, later identified as Thai Tran, watching a video on his phone of someone using the bathroom.
The detective claims the video showed Tran zooming in on the victim's genitals.
The victim reportedly told investigators Tran was standing next to him Saturday and Sunday at the urinal.
On Sunday, the victim said he noticed Tran's satchel bag oddly positioned and then saw Tran's phone pointing toward him while he was using the urinal.
The victim stated he noticed Tran go into the vestibule area where he would position himself in order to prevent anybody else from seeing what was on his phone.
He said it appeared Tran was watching a video or looking at something on his phone.
The victim told detectives he didn't consent to being filmed and and he was "rather pissed off."
When officers spoke to Tran, Tran said he took videos and photos of the games before using the bathroom.
Detectives said they found videos on Tran's phone of both the victim and another man using the bathroom on separate occasions over the weekend.
The complaint states Tran claimed his phone takes videos when he puts it in his bag from the button being accidentally pushed.
Detectives reportedly explained to Tran "if his phone were bumped and accidentally turned on, it would have taken a photo, not a video."
The complaint states Tran agreed and said he was "sorry about what had happened and how he was deeply remorseful of the videos and what was on his phone."
Detectives said Tran then admitted to purposefully videotaping individuals urinating in the bathroom stalls.
The complaint states Tran told them he did it on Aug. 5 and 6 only at the CrossFit Games events at the Alliant Energy Center.
Tran appeared in Dane County court Tuesday where the judge set his bond to $500.
Court records show Tran moved from California to Tennessee and has no prior criminal history.
27 News reached out to a spokesperson for the World CrossFit Games asking if Tran was acting as an athlete, volunteer, coach or in any other official capacity at the event but did not hear back at the time of publication.
Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said investigation into this case is ongoing.
This is a developing story.