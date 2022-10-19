Local woman wins award for courage

BELOIT (WKOW) - A local woman won a statewide award for courage.
Anastasia Givhan won the 2022 Wisconsin Community Action Program Association Courage Award. The award recognizes people who have overcome significant barriers to reach economic security.
Anastasia is the Success Coach Coordinator for Community Action of Rock and Walworth County. She first came to the organization a decade ago as a single mom looking for housing help. Since then, she's been able to grow and give back to people experiencing similar troubles.
"Now I'm behind the scenes being able to help those who are in situations that I once was in," Anastasia said. "That in itself is very fulfilling to me, to be able to share my story and give a little guidance, mentoring and remind them that yeah you do struggle, but you can get through this."
The Community Action director called Anastasia "the living, breathing manifestation of this award". She accepted the Courage Award at the Poverty Matters conference Wednesday.