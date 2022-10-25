Madison Common Council swears in new District 17 alder

MADISON (WKOW) - Sabrina Madison was appointed and sworn in as the new District 17 alder Monday. She was sworn in during the Madison Common Council meeting.
Madison is the founding director of the Progress Center for Black Women. She moved to the city in 2007 and has been involved in the community ever since. As alder, she says she hopes to see, support, and invest in human promise.
Madison will take the place of former Alderman Gary Halverson, who resigned following public response to his brief membership in the Oath Keepers.