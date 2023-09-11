Milwaukee hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) – Governor Tony Evers ordered flags to fly at half-staff Monday, as people in Wisconsin paused to honor the victims of September 11, 2001.
On Monday, The Milwaukee County War Memorial hosted a remembrance ceremony.
The president of the county’s memorial center encouraged people to unite again and reflect.
“I think that's an important part that trauma happens in life,” said Dan Buttery, War Memorial Center. “It's what you do with that and how you get stronger from it and there are ways help is available."
The Milwaukee County War Memorial has a steel beam from the World Trade Center.
City and County leaders laid wreaths there to pay their respects.