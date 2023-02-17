Miss America 2023 returns to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) - UW-Madison Students got a chance to meet the reigning Miss America Friday.
Grace Stanke stopped by Memorial Union to join visiting state titleholders from the Miss America Class of 2023 and local Miss Wisconsin contestants. Stanke competed in the Miss America 2023 competition after winning the Miss Wisconsin 2022 title.
She is the first UW-Madison student to become Miss America, and the third Miss Wisconsin to win the title. During her homecoming, Stanke hopes to remind students that anyone can become a Miss America.
"Miss America is all about empowering you and who you are and the journey you want to create," Stanke said. "Because you don't have to follow a path that's already been taken before you can blaze your own path. And that's what Miss America is all about."
As a nuclear engineer, Stanke hopes to help change people's views on the notion of "nuclear" through her social impact initiative "Clean Energy, Cleaner Future".
Stanke will be in Madison throughout the weekend to meet with members of the public.