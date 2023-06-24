 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect
through 11 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Mother makes history with Quadruplet birth at Mercy Hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
pregnancy
MGN

Click here for updates on this story

    COCONUT GROVE, Florida (WFOR) -- Mayra Bradley gave birth not to one, not two, but four babies, marking the first occurrence of quadruplets delivered at Mercy Hospital in 70 years.

She described learning this was not an ordinary pregnancy.

"The doctor that was doing the ultrasound was like, yep, there's four, four babies. Then I literally passed out on the table. He was giggling because he was so nervous. I couldn't believe it. I said there's no way that that could happen. How did that happen?" Bradley said.

The doctors were concerned because this was a high-risk pregnancy.

At 30 weeks, Mayra successfully delivered the quadruplets and achieved a historic milestone.

Mom and all four baby girls are doing well.

Tags

Recommended for you