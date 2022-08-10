$300 million approved for state projects

MADISON (WKOW) -- The State Building Commission approved nearly $300 million in projects in 13 counties that could create 3,600 new jobs.
Governor Tony Evers says each investment approved Tuesday will support Wisconsin's economy and the communities themselves -- from cancer research to programming designed to minimize behaviors that lead to arrest.
"One [project] is the Medical College of Wisconsin has a new cancer research building," Kathy Blumenfeld, Secretary-designee at the Wisconsin Department of Administration said. "And UW-River Falls also has a new science and research building."
Blumenfeld says the projects are estimated to create 3,600 new jobs but with a staffing shortage that's hurt just about every industry, will there be enough people to fill these positions?
"Despite the lowest unemployment rate in our state's history of 2.8% and the most actual people working, we still need more people," Blumenfeld said.
The approved projects include: repairs to Van Vleck and Lathrop halls at UW-Madison, some remodeling at the Madison Aviation Readiness Center and the first of a two-phase remodel of the Monona Terrace parking ramp.
The 73-page agenda from Tuesday's commission meeting lists projects in Dane, Eau Claire, Kenosha, La Crosse, Lincoln, Marathon, Milwaukee, Monroe, Pierce, Portage, Washburn, Waupaca and Winnebago counties.
"It's really fueling our economic recovery from the pandemic," Blumenfeld said.
She says the Associated General Contractors of Wisconsin estimates that for every dollar spent on construction projects there is almost a two dollar impact on the state.