Barks for Parks event hopes to raise money for Dane County Parks restoration

VERONA (WKOW) -- A local brewing company is helping Dane County Parks' restoration efforts in a unique way.
"Barks for Parks" is using man's best friend to benefit the beautiful spaces they use and love.
"I'm a outdoors person. So yes, Dade County Parks are great. I think it's a great way to get outside and just explore," Wade Woods, tap room worker at Karben4, said.
Woods was one of many local vendors set up at Prairie Moraine Dog Park in Verona to sell refreshments, teach pet owners about the park's conservation efforts and hand out treats to the four-legged visitors.
"Dane County Parks do a fantastic job of giving giving us great places to [be adventurous], dog parks, disc golf courses. So partnering with the community is what we want to do," Woods said.
"So, Karben4 is donating 10% of sales back to the park. And it'll be used for park improvements, helping support the restoration work here that the [Prairie Moraine] Friends are doing," Susan Sandford, Strategic Engagement Coordinator for Dane County Parks, said.
"They're really close to our Token Creek County Park, and they wanted to see how they could support the parks," Sanford said.
For Sanford, not only is this event one of the favorites of the year, but proceeds raised can really make a difference in the parks
"They go to support informational signage, just things that we don't necessarily have in our budget all the time. So, you know, park trail improvements, equipment to help with the volunteer program things like that," Sanford said.
"I think the sense of community is great," Woods said. "Obviously a huge dog person so anytime I can be part of an event that I get to hang out with dogs all day [it's] great."
The end goal is to restore the park to it's original three habitats - prairie, oak savanna and oak woodland.
Click here if you're interested in donating.