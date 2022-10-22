Businesses are benefitting from Badgers Homecoming

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers aren't the only ones feeling the love this weekend. Madison businesses are booming with Homecoming traffic.
"It's great every time parents or alumni visit," Kenneth McNulty, owner of Wisconsin Cheese Mart, said.
It's been an extra busy few weekends in the Capitol City lately. Parent's weekend was earlier in the month and now alumni are coming back to cheer on the Badgers for homecoming.
McNulty says he's always happy to see the extra traffic.
"Especially if they live out of state to come back," McNulty said. "Everyone asks, 'you got to bring Wisconsin cheese when you come back home," So they always bring cheese back with them."
Support from badger fans near and far also brings a smile to Curtis Hillmans, bar manager at Botanist Social.
"I think it's been good for downtown Madison in general," Hillmans said. "A lot of people come in, they come have fun, and they go back home. So, it's like a tourist thing. It's good."
Business say State Street is like night and day since the pandemic and with events like homecoming and parent's weekend business is better than ever.
"There's no comparison between the pandemic and now," McNulty said. "[In the] pandemic we were shut down for 16 months, we had zero sales. We're double the sales we had 2019. So, it's gotten even better than it was. Because people are back in town."
"People [are] getting less and less scared to be out," Hillmans said. "And more comfortable and being around people. Especially in like a small place like this. It's good to see people be comfortable again."
Businesses on State Street say not only are they thankful for weekends like these but they're looking forward to seeing new residents help the city grow.
"I think it's going to be good and it's going to be busy," Hillmans said. "It's going to change a lot with new places opening up everywhere. And they're building new high rises [and] condos. [There's going to] be a lot more people. I think it'd be good."