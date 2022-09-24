Celebrating heritage while having important conversations about heart health

VERONA (WKOW) -- Indian folk band Sangamam is embracing tradition, while being health conscious by getting families on their feet to celebrate Navratri, a festival that signifies good over evil.
"This is a festive time in India, where this is celebrated [for] nine days," Bikash Pattnaik, member of Sangamam and UW Madison professor, said.
"What we want to do is first spread the culture in the community," Pattnaik said. "And also, there are a lot of health benefits of dancing and then as passionate musicians, our goal is what can we do to promote health in the community."
One health concern of particular interest is heart disease. The Indian Heart Association reports India accounts for about 60 percent of the world's heart disease, despite having less than 20 percent of the world's population.
"Heart disease is the number one killer in America and across the world," Sunita Murthy of the American Heart Association said.
Murthy says although heart disease does impact the Indian and south Asian community in great numbers, taking care of your heart health extends far beyond your heritage.
"It's really important that people are aware of what [a heart attack is], what does a stroke feel like, what research is being done," Murthy said.
"If we can do anything using music, dance, other forms of exercise or active health I think that is a positive message that we want to give it to the community," Pattnaik said. "That small changes in your life can make an impact."
According to Murthy, the American Heart Association is working on school initiatives to get heart-healthy foods and ample amounts of water to kids. They also have cook books available to make taking care of your heart at home even easier.