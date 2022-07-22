Dane County gun buyback program approved

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities in Madison and Dane County are trying to cut down on gun violence.
Thursday night, the Dane County Board approved a gun buyback program.
It'll offer gift cards for gas and groceries in exchange for guns.
"I think this was a tool that we wanted to see if we could use to allow gun owners the opportunity to give back their unused firearms, or unwanted firearms, so that could they could be disposed of safely," said Dane County Board Supervisor Alex Joers.
Joers has wanted to take action like this since the 2018 shooting at Paradigm in Middleton, in which a man shot four people. They all survived. Police shot and killed the gunman.
"I think it still leaves a permanent mark on the community, and how gun violence and ghost guns can affect people's everyday lives," said Joers.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office and Madison Police Department are partnering on the buyback.
People can turn in their weapons, no questions asked.
"Getting the community involved in this program, I think is very beneficial because it brings us all together," said Captain Jan Tetzlaff.
"I think this is one step that we can take to address the community concern. And it's not the last step," Joers said.
With a tentative date of August 13, the gun buyback event could get Dane County one step closer to feeling safe at home.