Democrats head to Middleton for Planned Parenthood rally with one month until elections

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- We are exactly one month away from the general election, and candidates on both sides of the aisle are looking to focus on the topics they think will motivate voters to head to the polls.
Voters and Democratic leaders gathered for a Planned Parenthood rally Saturday, as abortion access has become a key topic Democrats hope will keep supporters energized.
"This will be remembered by elected officials as the election that came after roe was overturned," Attorney General Josh Kaul said.
Kaul believes the 2022 elections are critical for the future of reproductive health and wants voters to know that they have the power to send a clear message to legislators when they head to the polls.
"If you're somebody who is unhappy that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, [the] 2022 election is the one that politicians are look to for years to come to decide, 'does it impact me politically if people's rights are taken away?' Kaul said.
Governor Tony Evers says, in total, he's vetoed 120 bills that have come to his desk and any bill that would make it near impossible for a woman to get an abortion is in that pile. But, there's only a few more weeks until a different candidate could take office and that could change.
Meantime, at an event Tuesday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said he supports Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban, but is open to some changes.
"If a bill came to my desk and that included exceptions for rape and incest, I would sign that," Michaels said. "Why? Because the people have [spoken]. The legislature is the representative of the people."
And in the Senate debate Friday night, Ron Johnson said abortion rights should be left up to state-by-state decision and not nine justices because their decision "didn't solve the problem".
"That's why I support overturning Roe v. Wade, is to turn it back to the states where the people can make that decision," Johnson said.