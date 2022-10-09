'Education is where it's at': Families Fighting Addiction ensure their loved ones did not die in vain

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Families and Beloit community leaders gathered at The Castle on Sunday afternoon to remember those they've lost to addiction and those who are struggling right now.
After a rained out walk in August, the group "Families Fighting Addiction" was determined to honor their loved ones' memories and educate Rock County about the disease of addiction.
"Five years ago, I lost my son to a heroin overdose," Tracy Burtis said.
Burtis struggled to find resources for her son. After losing him, she never wanted another family to have to go through the same heartbreak. That's why she founded "Families Fighting Addiction" with an approach focused on providing support, education and connection to resources.
"Education is where it's at," Burtis said. "And that's the only way we're going to be able to cure this stigma is to educate people on what addiction is, and what can be done to treat it."
Though addiction is a disease that doesn't recognize political party lines, there could be legislation that reduces overdose deaths. It's called the "Good Samaritan Law."
"The Good Sam Law protects individuals who are either assisting in an overdose situation or if they were to call 911," Jessica Geschke with Overdose Aid Kid (O.A.K) said.
She is working to get the Good Sam law extended to protect those on probation, too.
"So, if I was on probation, and I was using with a friend or family member and that person overdosed, I would be hesitant to call 911," Geschke said. "Because if a police officer came to the scene and I was there, the chances of me going back to jail or prison are pretty high."
But she says legislators have tabled the issue until fall.
"While you're waiting for fall to hit, session to come back in, there are Wisconsinites that are dying because the law has not been changed," Geschke said.
Education and prevention efforts were at the core of Sunday's memorial to ensure the heartbreak these families experience will one day, end.
"People are going to continue to die and people are going to feel unable to help the ones that they're with, because of fear of any kind of prosecution," Burtis said. "We need to remove the barriers to save people's lives."
"Over 100,000 people have died in this situation, more and more people are dying every day," Charles Tubbs, Director of Dane County Emergency Management, said.
Tubbs says though he's not a political man, he urges everyone to get out and vote with their hearts next month for candidates who will create sensible policy for managing addiction.
Sunday's event had resources for recovery programs, like O.A.K., and free boxes of Narcan that anyone could take with them.