'First and foremost is the safety of everything': Ironman races prepare for rain

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Capitol City is having another great weekend for visitors with the IRONMAN races going on this weekend. But, the rain may change the course of the games.
"It brings a ton of energy to Madison," Ryan Richards, Madison native and race director, said.
"Having this many people here over a weekend is great," Richards said. "It's got the Badger football game going on, we've got Ironman going on it just it adds to the vibrancy of the city."
The Ironman races began Saturday overlooking Lake Monona.
"Day one has been great," Richards said. "I mean, this has been a beautiful afternoon, beautiful morning, the sunrise over Lake Monona at the swim start was perfect. And everyone that is by participant today has had a great day."
Ryan Richards has been involved with Ironman Wisconsin since 2001 when the race began. So, there are very few scenarios he and fellow volunteers are not prepared for.
"Weather's something we've dealt with," Richards said. "With hundreds of races happening every year in different parts of the world. As long as it's just rain, we're gonna continue with the race."
For Richards, this infectious energy isn't possible without athletes, volunteers and spectators. So, keeping them safe in the face of inclement weather is one of his main priorities.
"They're all very important to the whole community of the event. So we don't want to jeopardize anything," Richards said.
Some runners and bikers might even welcome the rain. It could be an easy way to cool down in the thick of a hard race. But, the event starts with a 2.4 mile swim in Lake Monona, which could be a very dangerous situation if the weather were to worsen.
"We have lightning thresholds that we would possibly delay the swim or just [switch to] a shorter swim or something like that, to try to get it in," Richards said. "But, first and foremost is the safety of everything."
In Richard's ideal world, race day would look a bit different than the current forecast.
"65 and sunny," Richards said with a laugh. "It would be awesome. Unfortunately, I don't think that's gonna happen. But we'll take whatever we're dealt with, and we'll be ready for it."
For spectators coming to cheer on their favorite Ironman, there are many places to watch.
"Out in the country Cross Plains, Mount Horeb, Verona," Richards said.
But, if you're able to make it to Capitol Square, where the start and finish lines are, he recommends State Street.
"You can see the runners frequently, they go up and down State Street," Richards said. "There's lots of great restaurants and bars to watch from. If it is a little rainy, you can go inside, grab a bite to eat and still watch the race."
Richards hopes the finishers will have a beautiful end to their long day too.
"The whole hub of the event is here at the Monona Terrace. This is where all the action happens," Richards said. "The finish line is a beautiful place to be around 11 o'clock at night for those final finishers."
The main event begins at 6:45 a.m. Sunday and Richards expects it to last until around 11 p.m.
Athletes begin with a 2.4 mile swim, then ride their bikes for 112 miles and finish with a full marathon.