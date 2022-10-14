From book lover to literacy advocate, Maya Payne Smart talks nurturing literacy in your child

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former book lover turned literacy advocate came to Wisconsin Thursday to speak at the state's book fair.
"When I became a mother, I shifted from book lover to literacy advocate," Maya Payne Smart, author of "Reading for Our Lives" said.
As Payne Smart was preparing to become a mother, she did what many first-time parents do: turn to writing.
"I saw all these pieces about disparities based on socioeconomic background or racial background," Payne Smart said. "And it really didn't sit well with me that some kids have such an advantage so early when it came to reading. So, in my desire to raise a reader, I shifted into an advocate who wants that for all children."
In Wisconsin in 2019 black students in 4th grade had an average reading score 39 points lower than white students. And Hispanic students had an average score that was 19 points lower.
"We definitely need high quality reading instruction in schools," Payne Smart said. "And so that starts with really high quality targeted supportive instruction of teachers. Whether you're a reading specialist or not needs to have a good feel for how to develop those skills."
While Payne Smart recognizes there are systemic changes that need to be made, she wrote her book to give parents the opportunity to embed little lessons in their child's daily life.
"I think it's really important for parents to feel empowered and encouraged to think of themselves as teachers," Payne Smart said.
She wrote this book for parents because the research can be complicated, but nurturing literacy at home can be easy.
"You're with your child for hours and hours, for weeks and weeks and years before they get to school," Payne Smart said. "And so, you can teach them vocabulary. You can teach them letters and you can teach them spelling and all kinds of things when you know how."
One of Payne Smart's top recommendations - treat baby babble like a real conversation. Responding to their coos will start the process of recognizing certain words before they see them on the page.
"It also just builds vocabulary," Payne Smart said. "All of the words that kids need to recognize in print when they first start reading. Those are words that they've heard in conversation words that they've understood and words that they have some experience with."
Payne Smart says parents shouldn't discount the small stuff - just turning a page can help a child understand the flow of a book before they can read it.
"A lot of the early things are really it's talking, playing, singing and you're giving them the experiences of turning the pages," Payne Smart said. "And eventually, they'll learn that the text runs from left to right or top to the bottom. There's so many little lessons embedded in everyday things that we can do when we know."